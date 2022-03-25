Send a message from Telegram and have someone else receive it on WhatsApp: this is how the EU wants to take power away from Apple and Facebook

Europe has the objective of limiting the power that the large online platforms have in the market and one of the ideas to comply with this is to force messaging and communication companies to make their tools compatible. In other words, if I send you a message from Telegram or Signal, you can receive it on WhatsApp, and therefore I can avoid having that app on my phone.

Furthermore, in the proposal presented last night after many hours of meetings sanctions of up to 20% of the total turnover are proposed of the company if it does not comply with the interoperability requirements. From the European Parliament and Council they speak of “basic platform services”: the platforms of giants such as Google, Meta or Apple are “more prone to unfair commercial practices”.

So, with the new regulation that arises, if a company meets the requirements to be a “guardian”, it will be obliged to open its platform to third-party applications. Not only to send messages, but also that they are compatible to send and receive messages.

Digital Markets Act





The text is pending its approval in Parliament, giving the technology companies a period of six months for its implementation, in the event that the proposal goes ahead. It is part of the Digital Markets Act or Digital Market Law that aims to address “the negative consequences derived from the behavior of certain platforms that act as ‘gatekeepers’ in the single market”. That is, in practice, of the big technology companies.

Yesterday, during a meeting of almost 8 hours with trilogue talks between the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission, the EU legislators agreed that the major messaging services (such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage) will have to be opened and interoperate with smaller messaging platforms, if requested.

Regarding the obligation of interoperability of social networks, the co-legislators agreed that those interoperability provisions will be evaluated in the future. It should be remembered that this clashes with Apple’s position, which is opposed to iMessage working on Android because that could lead to the loss of users. It remains to be seen what the giant Meta thinks of this decision.