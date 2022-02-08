Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the African Cup of Nations

*The best of the final between Senegal and Egypt

Senegal shouted champion this Sunday in a vibrant match in the final against Egypt by African Cup of Nations. After 0-0 in the 120 minutes, the teams settled the trophy on penalties where the goalkeeper Edward Mendy he was the great hero like Sadio Mané, author of the last auction.

Third time was the charm for Senegal, which had been defeated in two previous finals. lost with Cameroon the of Mali 2002 and the last one, that of Egypt 2019, fell with Algeria. The insistence had a prize for the Teranga lions, who left the favorite without a prize. Egypt, with seven titles, is the most successful in the tournament, although the last one was 12 years ago, in Angola 2010.

The clash could have taken a radical turn from the beginning when a foul inside the goal area Mohamed Abdelmonem a Saliou Ciss was sanctioned as a penalty before 10 minutes. Mané executed the shot from eleven meters, but the attacker missed. the archer East, who had already stopped three in the semifinal shootout against Cameroon, stopped the launch.

In the game, Egypt I was waiting. Overtaken by his rival, with more enthusiasm and faster, the group of Carlos Queiroz drew on the inspiration of Mohamed Salah. The player of Liverpool who had the best chance of his team on the edge of the break, seemed to fight alone on the pitch.

Senegal shouted champion in Africa (Reuters)

at game time Carlos Queiroz He tried to shake up the match and made a triple change. He brought in Trezeguet, Zizo and Marwan Hamdi and retired Amr El Solia, Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed in search of more depth. He didn’t find it. For their part, Senegal maintained control of the game and only the solvency of central defenders Mohamed Abdelmoneim and Mahmoud Hamdi prevented the last pass from reaching the last man to finish.

The shock opened in the final stretch. Egypt found spaces and the first occasions. Like a shot from Zizo with a header that went wide of the right post. The Egyptian improvement was not enough to break the balance and the clash extended into extra time, as has been customary for the pharaohs who had gone through each tie with extra time in between.

in penalties, Egypt he missed two of his four shots and Senegal only one, so he kept the trophy. The most curious thing is that these two teams will meet again in March, in two round trip matches to define which one gets the ticket to go to the Qatar World Cup.

