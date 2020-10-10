Senior BJP leaders including PM Modi will decide the CEC meeting, Bihar’s third list will be released

new Delhi: The BJP has not been able to decide the names of all the candidates so far for the Bihar assembly elections. In such a situation, the BJP’s Central Election Committee is going to meet once again from 7 pm on Saturday. After this meeting, BJP will release the list of the second phase candidates. Earlier, BJP has released a total of two lists of candidates for the first phase. Also Read – Bihar: Police in Katihar spoke to the kin of the innocent, go, get the accused

All members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thavarchand Gehlot will participate in the BJP Central Election Committee meeting. Elections are to be held in 94 assembly constituencies in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections. Nomination has also started for these seats from Friday. October 16 is the last date for nomination. Voting for the second phase of seats will be held on November 3.

Seats have already been divided among the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. Recently, the joint press conference of JDU and BJP had officially announced the seat sharing. According to this, JDU will contest 122 and BJP will contest 121 seats. JDU has given 7 seats out of its quota to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum), while BJP has given 11 seats to Vikashan Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota.