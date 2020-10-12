Senior BJP minister said that if our government is formed in 2021, then there will be a fight against ‘Love Jihad’

Guwahati: Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that if his party comes to power after the 2021 assembly elections, the state government will start a ‘hard fight’ against ‘Love Jihad’. Assembly elections are proposed in March-April next year. Also Read – All government madrasas and Sanskrit schools will be closed in this state, the government said that there will no longer be wasteful expenditure

In a meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha in Dibrugarh, he said, "We have to start a new and hard fight against Love Jihad on the land of Assam." If the BJP comes to power again, we will decide that if any boy hides religious identity and makes any negative comments on the daughters and women of Assam, he should be punished severely. "

He said, "Love Jihad has created a big problem like the mountain for the daughters of Assam. Many girls got into divorce because of cheating them by calling them wrong names. "

He said that if the BJP government comes in future, strict action will be taken against Love Jihad and the government can also make laws against it. He said that the BJP government will not tolerate bad treatment of daughters of the country under any circumstances. The minister said that the BJP government at the Center and the state are aware of the safety of women and daughters.

