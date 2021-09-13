Senior Congress chief Oscar Fernandes died, suffered a head harm whilst doing yoga

Oscar Fernandes passes away Former Union Minister and senior Congress chief Oscar Fernandes passed on to the great beyond on Monday. He used to be 80 years outdated. Allow us to inform you that Oscar Fernandes used to be working unwell for a very long time. In line with the guidelines, he has died in Mangaluru.Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi mentioned – Those that say Abbajan used to digest ration, Congress is the mummy of terrorism within the nation

Previous in July this 12 months, veteran Congress chief, Oscar Fernandes underwent surgical procedure. He used to be in a coma after the surgical procedure. The blood clot that had shaped within the mind used to be got rid of after a long surgical procedure of about six hours at Yenepoya Clinic, Kodiyalabal, Mangaluru and his situation stays strong. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress’s large commentary – will struggle elections by itself beneath the management of Priyanka, CM face could also be mounted

Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes had deteriorated after he suffered a head harm whilst practising yoga. The 80-year-old Congress chief used to be admitted to a non-public health center right here after he fell and suffered a head harm whilst doing yoga at house. Additionally Learn – After Adolescence Congress, now NSUI has handed a solution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress President