Senior Congress chief Veerappa Moily stated after Jitin Prasada joined BJP- ‘Birthday celebration wishes main surgical treatment’

Senior Congress chief M Veerappa Moily (M Veerappa Moily) Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada (Jitin Prasada) An afternoon after becoming a member of the BJP, he stated on Thursday that the Congress wanted a ‘main surgical treatment’. He stated that the Congress will have to no longer rely handiest at the legacy, however giving precedence to the leaders, giving precedence to the ideological dedication. Accusing Prasad of protecting ‘non-public ambition’ paramount, he additionally stated that Jitin Prasada’s ideological dedication was once doubtful from the very starting and Congress’s account of no longer opening in West Bengal all through his in-charge intended that He was once incapacitated. Additionally Learn – Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut’s commentary, ‘Modi is the highest chief of the rustic and BJP’

Moily stated in an interview to PTI that the highest management of the Congress will have to make a correct overview of the birthday party leaders. He emphasised that if an individual isn’t succesful, then no person could make him a mass chief. In step with the previous Union Minister, the Congress will have to rethink this stuff and make a contemporary technique and handiest then the birthday party can turn into more potent. Moily stated, “The birthday party will have to be reorganized with the fitting other folks and duty will have to no longer be given to such incompetent individuals who can not produce effects.” This can be a lesson. In view of those trends, Congress must introspect. Additionally Learn – Sibal stated – I will be able to by no means call to mind becoming a member of BJP in my existence, perhaps if the Congress management asks me to depart the birthday party…

When requested whether or not Prasad’s becoming a member of the BJP was once a message to the highest management of the Congress, the senior Congress chief stated the management needed to be mindful the leaders’ previous historical past, ideology and their perspective in opposition to commonplace other folks. Vital duty will have to be assigned. Moily, who had advocated for “main surgical treatment” within the birthday party after the ultimate Lok Sabha elections, as soon as once more stated that the Congress has behind schedule the “main surgical treatment” and it will be significant to do it now as the next day can not wait. Additionally Learn – Politic: Jitin Prasada stated at the tweet of ‘rubbish’ of MP Congress, I will be able to no longer remark, the ones with small mentality…

He stated, ‘The meeting elections are to be held in seven states subsequent yr and after that the Lok Sabha elections are to be held once more in 2024. If we don’t carry out smartly within the meeting elections, then there might be extra bother within the Lok Sabha elections. Moily emphasised that, “Congress will have to no longer rely handiest on legacy, however we want to restore ourselves and get ready for the aggressive politics of Narendra Modi.” It’s not that Modi is invincible. They may be able to be defeated via bringing the birthday party again not off course. Now main surgical treatment is wanted.

It’s price bringing up that Moily was once additionally a part of a gaggle of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August ultimate yr not easy energetic management and organizational elections within the Congress. Requested whether or not the query of management within the birthday party was once inflicting issues, Moily stated intervening time president Sonia Gandhi can encourage and take a choice. He stated, ‘We have now a pacesetter, so that isn’t many problems. If there may be Sonia ji, then there’s no emptiness. He should move forward and do main surgical treatment within the birthday party. Moily stated that whilst giving duty to the formative years leaders, their ideological stand will have to be noticed.

(enter language)