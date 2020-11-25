Entertainment

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died of corona, Medanta was undergoing treatment in hospital, PM Modi expressed grief

November 25, 2020
new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died this morning due to corona virus infection. He was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Ahmed Patel was infected with Corona for the past one month. PM Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel. Ahmed Patel’s son Fazal tweeted and informed about his father’s demise. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi: Over 750 people died in 13 days in Delhi, CM Kejriwal requested PM to reserve 1,000 ICU beds

Ahmed Patel was admitted to the ICU on 15 November after being infected with the Corona virus. A team of doctors was constantly engaged in his physical examination, but after much efforts, he could not be saved. After being infected with Corona, on October 1, Ahmed Patel tweeted that he was informed about being positive. Also Read – PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building in December, new parliament will be equipped with digital interface

Fateel wrote in tweet of Patel, he died at 3.30 am this morning. He said that many of his organs had stopped functioning after being infected with the corona virus and he was infected with the corona a month ago. God bless them.

Ahmed Patel breathed his last at the age of 71. The sudden death of a senior Congress leader has caused a silence in Indian politics. PM Modi has deeply mourned his death. Paying tribute to him, PM Modi said in the tweet that the death of Ahmed Patel ji is going to hurt a lot. He played an important role in strengthening the Congress.

PM Modi also spoke on the phone to Ahmed Patel’s son Fazal and expressed his condolences to the family in their hour of grief.

