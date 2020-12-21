Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora dies at 93, PM Modi mourns

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. He was 93 years old. Just a few days ago, Vora and his wife Shanti Devi Vora were undergoing treatment for corona virus. Both were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being found coron positive. Also Read – Congress can contest municipal elections alone in Mumbai, party said- seat sharing is a difficult task

His family members said that he died in a private hospital here following health complications after the corona virus. He was infected with the Corona virus only a few weeks ago and was discharged after being admitted to AIIMS for several days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora on Monday and said that he was among those Congress leaders who had extensive administrative and organizational experience.

In a tweet made by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi said, “Motilal Vora ji was one of the most senior leaders of the Congress who had extensive administrative and organizational experience in decades long political life. Saddened by his demise My condolences to his family and well-wishers. “

Let us know that Motilal Vora, who was the Congress treasurer, has been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Motilal Vora was born on 20 December 1928 in Nimbi Jodha, falling in Nagaur, Rajasthan. But his family came and settled in Madhya Pradesh. Vora studied in Raipur and Kolkata. He has come a long way from a journalist to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.