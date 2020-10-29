Senior IPS officer resigns, accuses some people of harassment

Bengaluru: A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Karnataka has resigned from the service, accusing him of indirectly torturing some individuals. According to top police sources, Additional Director General of Police P Ravindranath submitted his resignation to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar through Director General of Police Pravin Sood on October 28 in the Forest Cell. Also Read – Health Minister hopes, ‘Corona vaccine may be available from early next year’

A case was filed against this IPS officer six years ago on molestation charges, which he says was rejected by the High Court.

Confirming his resignation, Ravindranath said, "Some promotions happened yesterday. I should have been promoted as number two. Number one is Amar Kumar Pandey. " Ravindranath said, "I should have been promoted. Sunil Kumar was promoted instead of me. "

In his resignation letter, Ravindranath said that he served the people of Karnataka with full loyalty, but in the last four years he has faced problems being presented by some people. He said, but some people hindered me from getting justice. Therefore, going through the agony of indirect persecution, I submit my resignation to live a peaceful life. ” He urged the Chief Secretary to accept his resignation.

A 1989 batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh got into controversy six years ago when he was accused of allegedly taking pictures of a woman in a cafe in Bangalore. In her complaint to the police, the woman said that when she and her relatives were in the cafe, they saw a person taking pictures of them.

According to Ravindranath, a case of molestation was registered against him under section 354 of IPC on the next day of this incident. He said that a charge sheet filed in the court in this regard was rejected by the High Court.

