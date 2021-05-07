Senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies because of corona an infection, PM Modi condolences

New Delhi: Senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh died as of late because of Corona virus an infection. He was once inflamed with the Corona virus and was once present process remedy on the Gims Medical institution in Better Noida for a number of days. High Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of life of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh on Friday and stated that he’ll at all times be remembered for his contribution within the journalistic international. Additionally Learn – Chetan Sakariya’s father, who’s beneath the grip of Corona, is present process remedy for the profits of IPL

PM Modi tweeted, “Senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh ji’s dying could be very unhappy. He’s going to at all times be recognized for his vital contribution within the journalism international. My condolences to his circle of relatives on this hour of grief. ” Additionally Learn – Video: Kovid 19 vaccine additionally works in opposition to new variants of Corona. Know the entire thing from the physician

Shesh Narayan Singh was once inflamed with the Corona virus and was once present process remedy on the Gims Medical institution in Better Noida for a number of days. His situation was once bettering right through the remedy and he was once handled with the plasma device a couple of days in the past, however his well being unexpectedly worsened within the early hours of Friday. Senior journalist Narayan Singh died on Friday.

Sesha Narayan Singh labored as editor in lots of newspapers and nonetheless used to write down columns in lots of newspapers.