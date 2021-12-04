Senior Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away: Senior Journalist Vinod Dua passes away, actress Mallika Dua confirms

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away: Senior Journalist Vinod Dua (Vinod Dua) Now not anymore. Vinod Dua gave up the ghost lately. Vinod Dua was once unwell for the previous a number of days and was once present process remedy within the sanatorium. A couple of days in the past the inside track of Vinod Dua’s demise unfold. Then his circle of relatives had denied the rumours.Additionally Learn – Mallika Dua wrote a observe after immersing the ashes of her mom, the phrases will make her emotional

Vinod Dua Excluding being a well known journalist, actress Mallika Dua (Mallika Dua) was once additionally his father. Mallika Dua had denied the rumor of her father's loss of life a couple of days again. Now Mallika has showed the demise of her father Vinod Dua. Vinod Dua's ultimate rites might be carried out on Sunday.

Senior journalist Vinod Dua passes away, confirms his daughter and actress Mallika Dua. His cremation will happen the following day, she posts. (% Supply: Vinod Dua Twitter account) percent.twitter.com/CmkSgOrWfP – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021



Born on March 11, 1954, Vinod Dua was once 67 years previous. He was once venerated with many giant awards within the box of journalism. Vinod Dua was once additionally venerated with the Padma Shri Award via the Executive of India in 2008.