Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan found guilty in contempt of court, SC hearing on August 20

New Delhi Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan is seen to be screwing the contempt of court. The Supreme Court has held the senior advocate guilty in the contempt of court case. After which, now his sentence will be heard on 20 August. The Supreme Court has today ruled in contempt proceedings initiated automatically by the court for allegedly tweeting two derogatory tweets about Chief Justice of India and his earlier CJI to lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari has held senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty in the case, after which his sentence will now be heard on 20 August. Let me tell you that on August 5, a hearing was held on the case. In which it was said that a decision will be given later in the case.

Supreme Court holds lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his alleged tweets on CJI and his four predecessors. The Court to hear the arguments on sentence against him on August 20. pic.twitter.com/4IUx7W0Wqj
– ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

At the same time, Prashant Bhushan defended both of his tweets, on which he has been convicted by the court. The Supreme Court has called it contempt of court.

In his defense, Prashant Bhushan said that this tweet he had made regarding the personal conduct of the judges. This tweet was not made for the administration of justice. On July 22, the court issued a show cause notice to Prabhant Bhushan in this case.