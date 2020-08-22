Sensational accusation of 25-year-old woman – 143 people raped me countless times, know

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman has made a sensational allegation of rape. The woman said that 143 people have raped her. According to the victim, a total of 143 people raped her countless times in different incidents, including those of my acquaintances, mainstream politics, student politics, media, film and other backgrounds. In this case, the police has registered a 42-page FIR on the victim’s complaint. Also Read – VIDEO: People celebrating celebrations after encounter, flowers pouring on police personnel, women fed laddus

In this case lodged at the Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad, the police have recorded details of 143 people against whom the woman has made allegations of rape. The police will interrogate all those accused. The special thing of this sensational incident is that some women are also among the accused. However, the victim has been medically examined.

The victim said that after marriage, her husband and in-laws sexually harassed and beat her. After that he got divorced and took admission for college, he was also raped there.

He told that he was being sexually harassed for the past several years. But for the first time he has filed a complaint with the police. After the complaint of the woman, Punjagutta police have registered a case under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The woman has also accused many of the accused of threatening to kill her and running an online sex racket.