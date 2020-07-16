Sensational allegations: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, along with Ashok Gehlot, saved the Congress government, even called the legislators

new Delhi: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal, one of the big leaders of Rajasthan, has accused Vasundhara Raje of his own ally BJP, Vasundhara Raje. Hanuman Beniwal said that if Congress government is left in Rajasthan, then it is also an attempt of Vasundhara Raje with Ashok Gehlot. Vasundhara Raje along with Ashok Gehlot saved the government. Even former CM Vasundhara Raje even made phone calls to Congress MLAs to celebrate. Also Read – Sachin Pilot camp demand fulfilled on disqualification notice, Rajasthan High Court said – Double bench will hear

Vasundhara exposed Gehlot’s corruption

Hanuman Beniwal's party is included in BJP's NDA. Hanuman Beniwal has spread sensation by making such allegations. Hanuman Beniwal tweeted that the alliance of CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan has come open to the public. Together, they exposed the corruption of both under each other's rule.

Tried hard to save the government

Former CM Vasundhara Raje tried very hard to save Ashok Gehlot's minority government and is still doing it. Vasundhara Raje also made calls to many Congress MLAs in this regard. The people of the state and the country have understood the story of Vasundhara-Gehlot's internal alliance.

Many MLA Ashok Gehlot imprisoned

Hanuman Beniwal tweeted that the minister of Rajasthan and many MLAs of the ruling party in Rajasthan are imprisoned in the enclosure of CM Ashok Gehlot. People are plagued by governance. Farmers are getting upset with grasshoppers. People are not working This is an insult to the democratic system, which Gehlot himself is responsible for. Ashok Gehlot took out his depression on media yesterday due to minority. It would be better to keep in mind his health and come forward in honor of democracy and resign from the post of CM.