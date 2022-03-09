Senua’s Sacrifice for less than 15 euros

Week after week, GOG stands out among the offers of the week with a careful selection of games with discounts of up to 90%. The digital store of CD Projekt RED, the parents of The Witcher 3, distance themselves from the company by offering all their products free of any of the famous DRM current.

In this case, the Polish store joins the celebrations of the March 8 with a large number of games starring women on offer. All games run under the GOG launcher and the offer will be available from today, March 8, until next March 14 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Control Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros)

Song of Farca for 8.39 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

A Plague Tale: Innocence for 10 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros)

Othercide for 13.49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

Little Misfortune for 5.89 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

Tomb Raider GOTY for 3.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

Tomb Raider: Anniversary for 0.99 euros (previous price of 8.99 euros)

Beyond Good & Evil for 1.49 euros (previous price of 4.99 euros)

Mirror’s Edge for 4.59 euros (previous price of 18.29 euros)

Silence for 1.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

The Long Journey Home for €0.99 (previous price of €9.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York for 4.39 euros (previous price of 10.79 euros)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for 3.99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros)