Seo Eun Soo Bursts Into Tears After Waking Up In Mysterious Village In New OCN Drama

OCN’s upcoming drama “Lacking: The Different Facet” has shared its first sneak peek of Seo Eun Soo in character!

“Lacking: The Different Facet” is a brand new mystery-fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they have been alive. There, a bunch of individuals will seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to discover out what occurred to every of them.

Seo Eun Soo will play the function of Choi Yeo Na, the lacking fiancée of detective Shin Joon Ho (performed by Ha Joon). After all of the sudden being kidnapped one month earlier than her wedding ceremony, Choi Yeo Na wakes as much as discover herself within the village of lacking souls—all whereas her fiancé is desperately trying to find her on his personal.

In the newly launched stills from the drama, Choi Yeo Na arrives on the supernatural village clutching her telephone and sporting a glance of gentle confusion. Nevertheless, after recognizing one thing off-camera, she falls to the bottom in despair and is unable to carry again her tears as she begins sobbing.

The producers of “Lacking: The Different Facet” praised Seo Eun Soo’s appearing, commenting, “Seo Eun Soo’s picture matches up completely with the character of Choi Yeo Na. Moreover, her deep and detailed emotional appearing as Choi Yeo Na is very bringing the character to life.”

They added, “Because the story of how she ended up on the village of souls and the key entangled in her relationship along with her fiancé Ha Joon start to unfold, the plot will turn into much more intriguing. Please stay up for it.”

“Lacking: The Different Facet” is scheduled to premiere in August.

