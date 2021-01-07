Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, And Nam Gyu Ri Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Upcoming drama “You Are My Spring” (literal title) has confirmed its major solid!

On January 7, it was confirmed that Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Nam Gyu Ri shall be starring within the upcoming tvN drama.

Described as a “therapeutic romance” drama, it is going to be in regards to the tales of people that reside in a constructing the place a homicide case beforehand befell and who go about their grownup lives with their seven-year-old selves of their hearts.

Seo Hyun Jin will play Kang Da Jung, a lodge concierge supervisor who strikes to the constructing for a contemporary begin, however she finally ends up going through her childhood as she will get concerned with Joo Younger Do and the homicide case. Kim Dong Wook’s character Joo Younger Do is a psychiatrist who’s clever and helps others overcome their emotional struggles. Nevertheless, he has lived his whole life with out being healed for his personal emotional wounds.

Yoon Park will tackle the function of Chae Joon, the pinnacle of an funding firm who out of the blue seems in entrance of Kang Da Jung sooner or later and appears to grasp her completely. Nam Gyu Ri will rework into Ahn Ga Younger, an actress who has turn into fearful of affection after being harm by her supervisor, who was additionally her boyfriend.

“You Are My Spring” shall be directed by producing director (PD) Jung Ji Hyun of “Mr. Sunshine,” “Search: WWW,” and “The King: Everlasting Monarch,” and the script shall be written by Lee Mi Na, who beforehand wrote “Bubblegum.”

The drama is scheduled to premiere within the first half of 2021 by way of tvN.

Whereas ready, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Black Canine“:

Watch Now

and Kim Dong Wook in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)