Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Seol In Ah, And Kim Gun Woo To Make Special Appearances In “File Of Youth”

Upcoming tvN drama “File of Youth” has revealed its first lineup of particular appearances.

“File of Youth” is about younger individuals who wrestle to attain their desires and discover love amid the cruel realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum performs Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to attain success on his personal phrases.

September 5, the drama revealed that Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Seol In Ah, and Kim Gun Woo can be making particular appearances within the drama.

Seo Hyun Jin labored intently with Park Bo Gum throughout her time on the drama, and the actress commented, “I’m showing within the drama as a result of I’ve labored with the author [on ‘Degree of Love‘] up to now, and I had enjoyable. The ambiance on set was nice, and the power, with all the younger actors, is superb. Please tune in to the drama, and please look ahead to the position that I performed.”

Kim Hye Yoon is showing because the make-up artist Lee Bo Ra, and can seem within the first episode. She stated, “I’m honored to be part of an ideal venture, and although it was quick, it was a very completely satisfied expertise. I’ll be rooting for the drama, and I’m wanting ahead to the premiere. Good luck ‘File of Youth’!”

Seol In Ah has taken on the position of Jeong Ji Ah, the ex-girlfriend of Sa Hye Joon, performed by Park Bo Gum. The actress stated, “I used to be so completely satisfied I may file my youth with everybody, and it was actually enjoyable. It was significant for me to have the ability to lend my power to an ideal drama. I hope ‘File of Youth’ will convey you therapeutic, and I want you happiness at all times, with a heat coronary heart and unending youth.”

Actor Kim Gun Woo is Park Do Ha, a peer star of Sa Hye Joon and Received Hae Hyo, performed by Byun Woo Seok. He seems within the first episode as a key character that will get entangled with Sa Hye Joon and heightens the strain of the drama. Kim Gun Woo stated, “I’m grateful for the chance to seem in such an ideal drama. Please look ahead to the position Do Ha will play in ‘File of Youth.’”

A supply from the drama stated, “Thanks to the actors who fortunately agreed to seem within the drama and filmed with ardour. The actors making particular appearances and the laughter, relatability, and stress that they create is another excuse to observe this drama. Please look ahead to how they may get together with the youth within the drama. Furthermore, there are a lot of shock particular appearances to return within the center and second half of the drama. You may look ahead to it.”

“File of Youth” premieres September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

