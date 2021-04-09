Seo In Guk And Park Bo Young Have Heart-Fluttering First Encounter In “Doom At Your Service”

“Doom at Your Service” has launched the primary stills of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk collectively!

The upcoming fantasy romance drama is a couple of man named Myul Mang who causes all the pieces he touches to fade (Seo In Guk) and a lady named Tak Dong Kyung who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Young). It’s written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Magnificence Inside“ and directed by Kwon Young Il of “My Unfamiliar Household.”

The stills launched on April 8 give a glimpse of the 2 characters assembly for the primary time on the hospital.

Tak Dong Kyung seems to be in considerably of a daze, and blocking her manner is Myul Mang sporting a physician’s coat whereas her with a cynical expression.

Myul Mang is holding Tak Dong Kyung regular as he holds onto her arms, and he or she additionally grasps onto him as they make eye contact.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk confirmed good appearing chemistry beginning with the primary shoot and drew smiles from the workers because it was heart-fluttering simply to see them collectively,” and requested that viewers anticipate their romance.

“Doom at Your Service” is about to premiere on Could 10 at 9 p.m. KST.

