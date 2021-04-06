Seo In Guk And Park Bo Young Hint At A Special Romance In Posters For Upcoming Drama “Doom At Your Service”

Character posters have been unveiled for the upcoming tvN drama “Doom at Your Service” starring Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama a few man named Myul Mang who causes all the things he touches to fade (Seo In Guk) and a lady named Tak Dong Kyung who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Young). It’s written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Magnificence Inside” and directed by Kwon Young Il of “My Unfamiliar Household.”

In her poster, Park Bo Young is surrounded by a mysterious pink and purple mild. As she appears up on the sky, a refined, heat smile may be seen in her eyes and lips. The copy on the poster reads, “A human who places love on the road to keep away from vanishing.”

However, Seo In Guk’s poster is coloured in a blue hue, giving off a colder vibe. His expressionless face provides to the lonely ambiance of the poster, which introduces him as “the being that’s the reason for all the things that vanishes.”

The way in which the characters are described hints at a fateful encounter between the 2 important characters and raises anticipation for the particular romance between the human Tak Dong Kyung and the otherwordly being Myul Mang.

“Doom at Your Service” will premiere on Might 10 at 9 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Navillera.”

