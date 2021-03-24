Seo In Guk And Park Bo Young Test Chemistry At Script Reading For New Romance Drama

A picture has been revealed of the primary script studying for “Doom at Your Service”!

The upcoming fantasy romance drama is a couple of man who causes every part he touches to fade and a lady who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny. With the principle solid together with Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun, it is going to be written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Magnificence Inside” and directed by Kwon Young Il of “Unfamiliar Household.”

Together with the author and director, actors together with Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Shin Do Hyun, Woo Hee Jin, SF9’s Dawon, Jung Ji So, Lee Seung Joon, Track Ju Hee, and Choi So Yoon had been current on the first script studying.

Park Bo Young, who performs Tak Dong Kyung, commented, “I’m so blissful to hitch [the cast]. I’ll do my greatest so I don’t have an effect on the drama negatively. I hope it will be a mission that turns into remembered as one which was blissful and enjoyable to work on the complete time.” Making an attempt out her new function, she impressed as she portrayed her character’s detailed feelings.

Seo In Guk, enjoying the function of Myul Mang, greeted, “I’ll be taught rather a lot whereas working along with everybody,” and instantly captured consideration as he started studying his strains. Fully immersing into his function, Seo In Guk confirmed the totally different charms of his character whereas switching up his talking tone.

The 2 leads demonstrated glorious chemistry collectively, drawing additional anticipation for his or her romance within the drama.

In addition, Lee Soo Hyuk and Shin Do Hyun confirmed reasonable performing as net novel writer Cha Joo Ik and net novelist Na Ji Na, respectively, whereas the supporting actors additionally added to the solid’s nice synergy.

The manufacturing group commented, “We’ll greet you quickly with a brand new fantasy romance that can make your coronary heart flutter. Please look ahead to it.”

“Doom at Your Service” is scheduled to premiere within the first half of 2021.

Keep tuned for updates!

