Seo In Guk Carries About A Mysterious Aura In Upcoming Drama “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” launched the primary set of stills of Seo In Guk!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama a couple of man who causes the whole lot he touches to fade (Seo In Guk) and a girl who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Younger). It’s written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Magnificence Inside” and directed by Kwon Younger Il of “My Unfamiliar Household.”

Seo In Guk performs the position of Myul Mang (which implies “doom”), who brings smash to the whole lot he touches. He’s a particular determine who has to dwell on for the sake of individuals and directs over all dying.

In the brand new stills, Seo In Guk is totally devoid of his typical pleasant and playful picture as he transforms flawlessly into the chilly Myul Mang. He possesses a pointy gaze that appears to pierce into others, and the mixture of his silver hair and black outfit emphasize his darkish vibe.

Myul Mang stands within the middle of a busy hospital, and his chilly and impassive aura seems to make his environment quiet. Whilst he strikes outdoors, the road appears to carry its breath because it falls silent together with his look.

The manufacturing crew shared, “From the primary filming, Seo In Guk shocked the manufacturing crew together with his practical portrayal of the character Myul Mang based mostly on his detailed character analysis. It is going to be Seo In Guk’s good transformation. Please sit up for the legendary and new attraction Seo In Guk will showcase as he transforms right into a transcendent character that has by no means been seen earlier than.”

“Doom at Your Service” will premiere in Might following the conclusion of “Navillera.”

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk within the drama “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes“:

