Seo In Guk Confirmed To Make Cameo Appearance In “Navillera”

Seo In Guk might be making a particular look in the tvN drama “Navillera”!

On March 31, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Seo In Guk could be making a cameo within the drama. The singer-turned-actor has a connection to “Navillera” by means of the director Han Dong Hwa, who labored with him within the drama “Squad 38.”

Later that day, a supply from the drama confirmed the information, saying, “Seo In Guk might be making a particular look in ‘Navillera.’”

Seo In Guk is definitely enjoying the male lead within the drama that may air after “Navillera” is over. Titled “Doom at Your Service,” the fantasy romance drama is a few man who causes every little thing he touches to fade (Seo In Guk) and a girl who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Younger). Followers will have the ability to see Seo In Guk in “Navillera” earlier than they see him in “Doom at Your Service.”

“Navillera” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST, and “Doom at Your Service” will premiere in Might.

Watch Seo In Guk in “Squad 38”:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)