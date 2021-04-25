Seo In Guk Dishes On His Chemistry With Park Bo Young In New Fantasy Romance Drama “Doom At Your Service”

Seo In Guk has shared his thoughts on his highly-anticipated new drama “Doom at Your Service”!

“Doom at Your Service” is an upcoming tvN fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang, who causes everything he touches to vanish (played by Seo In Guk), and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung, who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate (played by Park Bo Young).

Notably, “Doom at Your Service” also marks Seo In Guk’s first starring role in a drama in nearly three years. Explaining why he had chosen the drama for his long-awaited return to the small screen, the actor recalled, “The script and character were both so appealing. I was drawn to the premise itself, the idea that ‘the being who is the reason why things disappear has fallen in love.’”

However, as a mysterious and complicated supernatural being, the character of Myul Mang proved to be no easy role. “[Myul Mang’s] range of emotions was always a concern for me,” confessed Seo In Guk. “In my acting, I’m mainly focusing on expressing the emotions that come with Myul Mang’s age—though we don’t know how old he is—while repressing the boredom and coldness with which he approaches everything.”

He added, “The director and writer told me that they’d like Myul Mang to be a character who encompasses every type of charm, who is cool and sexy and naive and cute and frosty at the same time.”

Seo In Guk went on to praise his co-star Park Bo Young, sharing, “I had previously heard a lot about actress Park Bo Young from a director that I’m close with. So I’d thought, ‘We’ll probably end up working together at some point, right?’ I’m happy that we ended up working together through ‘Doom at Your Service.’”

“While working with her,” he continued, “I thought to myself that she’s a born actress from whom I have a lot to learn.”

Seo In Guk also expressed confidence in their on-screen chemistry, revealing, “The director told us, ‘The chemistry between Myul Mang and Dong Kyung really shines on screen,’ so I’m currently filming happily.”

As for the scene he’s most looking forward to watching, Seo In Guk teased, “You’ll be able to see a new and dangerous charm when Myul Mang goes about his work as the being who administers all death.”

Finally, the actor remarked, “‘Doom at Your Service’ is an extremely powerful and unique fantasy romance. Because it has everything, from beautiful and delightful stories to sad stories, I hope that you will show a lot of love for Myul Mang and Dong Kyung’s romance with a 100-day limit.”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama below!

