Seo In Guk Enters Park Bo Young’s House Without An Invitation In “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has shared new stills of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang, who causes everything he touches to vanish (played by Seo In Guk), and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung, who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate (played by Park Bo Young).

When Tak Dong Kyung finds out that she has only 100 days left to live, she angrily calls for the world to be “ruined” – which unexpectedly brings the supernatural Myul Mang, whose name is the literal Korean word for “ruin” or “destruction,” to her doorstep.

The newly released stills depict an unexpected meeting between Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang. He appears out of nowhere and enters her house without an invitation. Then he sits on the sofa and makes himself at home. His relaxed expression is lit up with playfulness, and his appearance raises questions about his intentions.

On the other hand, Tak Dong Kyung is dumbstruck, and she stares wide-eyed at the mysterious trespasser. She is hiding behind a wall, and she looks both wary and flustered by the unforeseen situation. Drama fans can look forward to an unpredictable chemistry between a woman whose days are outnumbered and a man who claims he doesn’t love but ends up falling for her anyway.

The drama’s production team shared, “Starting from the first episode, viewers will be able to feel the perfect chemistry between Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk. Starting with the fateful first meeting, Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang will permeate each other and change, and their romance that transcends them will give viewers both fatal excitement and pleasant laughter, so please look forward to it.”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

