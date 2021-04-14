Seo In Guk, Park Bo Younger, And More Pose In Dazzling Group Poster For Upcoming Drama “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Doom at Your Service” unveiled a group poster!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance a few character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes all the pieces he touches to fade, and a lady named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Younger), who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny.

The drama additionally stars Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, the top editor on the internet novel writer the place Tak Dong Kyung works. Kang Tae Oh seems as Lee Hyun Kyu, a café proprietor who regrets operating away from his past love. Shin Do Hyun performs Na Ji Na, an internet novelist who will get caught up in a love triangle between Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu.

In the brand new poster, Seo In Guk, Park Bo Younger, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun get in character and stand collectively as a bunch. The 5 folks stand below a purple sky with many stars surrounding them, they usually all exude a mysterious and exquisite aura. They give the impression of being deep in thought as they stare in numerous instructions, and the phrases on the poster learn, “What’s the one and solely want in your life?”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres Might 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki.

