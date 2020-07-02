Seo In Guk Receives Casting Offer For New Drama

Seo In Guk may be making his return to the small display screen!

On July 1, leisure trade sources started reporting that Seo In Guk had been forged as the principle character within the drama “Destroy.” “Destroy” (literal title) is the brand new undertaking from author Im Me-ari, a former assistant author below Kim Eun Sook and the author of the 2018 drama “Magnificence Inside.”

Directed by Kwon Younger Il, “Destroy” is a couple of most important character who has led a tumultuous life, topic to the whims of destiny, till he finds himself on the precipice of true destruction. The principle character is named “Destroy,” or “Kim Sa Ram.” He was born between the darkish and the sunshine: when he breathes, international locations disappear; the place he walks, the seasons collapse; when he smiles, a life is extinguished. All he has to do is exist for one thing to fall into destroy. This isn’t his intention, however merely his destiny. He kinds a relationship with Tak Dong Gyung, who curses the entire world, and drags “Destroy” into her life together with her fierce want to reside.

Seo In Guk’s company, Story J Firm, acknowledged that the actor had simply obtained a casting supply for the function and that nothing had been determined but. If confirmed, this may be Seo In Guk’s first drama since 2018’s “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes.”

Park Bo Younger has additionally been rumored to be in talks for the function of Tak Dong Gyung, although nothing has been confirmed.

Take a look at Seo In Guk in “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” beneath!

