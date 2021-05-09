Seo In Guk Surprises Park Bo Young With His Constant Presence In “Doom At Your Service” + Kim Ji Suk Making Special Appearance

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has revealed more stills leading up to its premiere!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

When Tak Dong Kyung finds out that she has only 100 days left to live, she angrily calls for the world to be “ruined”—which unexpectedly brings the supernatural Myul Mang, whose name is the literal Korean word for “ruin” or “destruction,” to her doorstep.

A new set of stills shows Myul Mang following Tak Dong Kyung’s every move, regardless of the time or place. Whether it be on her way to work or at a photo studio, Myul Mang constantly appears wherever she goes. Although surprised at first, Tak Dong Kyung eventually becomes unfazed by his presence, leading drama fans to anticipate the chemistry that is sure to result as they co-exist in the same spaces.

In particular, Myul Mang’s sweet smile, along with the innocent way his gaze fixes on Tak Dong Kyung, is making drama fans swoon for the supernatural being. However, it must not be forgotten that Myul Mang is in charge of death. This dark aura of destruction combined with his soft and sweet side are upping the anticipation for the drama.

“Doom at Your Service” will also feature a special appearance by Kim Ji Suk, who will play Tak Dong Kyung’s ex-boyfriend Jo Dae Han. In one still, his expression carries the weight of deep-rooted anger, and he looks as if he is picking a fight over something. Another still shows him in Myul Mang’s grasp, unable to move. Cheeks flushed as if he has been drinking, he looks perplexed and upset at the turn of events.

Kim Ji Suk received the opportunity to appear in the drama through his ties with director Kwon Young Il, whom he previously worked with in the drama “My Unfamiliar Family.” It was said that although Kim Ji Suk wasn’t a fixed cast member, he discussed the role endlessly with the director beforehand and threw himself into his role, making all of the staff members burst into laughter with his comedic acting.

The drama’s production team commented, “We extend our sincere thanks to Kim Ji Suk for accepting the offer to make a special appearance in the drama despite his busy schedule. An unexpectedly interesting scene was born thanks to the addition of his passionate acting. You can definitely look forward to Kim Ji Suk’s perfect synergy with Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk.”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)