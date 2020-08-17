Seo Ji Hoon And Hwang Jung Eum Team Up To Find The Truth In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

The romantic comedy tells the story of Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a girl who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that every one males are alike, she instantly will get caught between Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) and Park Do Kyum (Seo Ji Hoon), two fully reverse males each vying for her love.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Seo Hyun Joo parted methods with Hwang Ji Woo after being harm by his lies. To make issues worse, Seo Hyun Joo was thrust into hazard when Kim Solar Hee (Choi Myung Gil) tried to cost her with embezzlement of public funds. Nevertheless, Hwang Ji Woo got here to her rescue, arguing that Seo Hyun Joo met the concerned occasion to get their signature upon his personal request. With the scenario turning into increasingly more sophisticated, it stays to be seen how the story will evolve.

The first set of latest stills reveals Hwang Ji Woo assembly Kim Solar Hee with palpable pressure within the air. Kim Solar Hee glares at him with an expression as chilly as ice, whereas Hwang Ji Woo appears prepared to face his floor as he faces her unflinchingly. The stills recommend that the combat shouldn’t be but over as the 2 of them seem unwilling to provide in.

In the subsequent set of stills, Park Do Kyum and Seo Hyun Joo work collectively to test CCTV footage to be able to clear her title of the embezzlement fees. They each stare intently on the display screen, ensuring to not miss a single element. Quickly exhausted from their search, Seo Hyun Joo closes her eyes, and Park Do Kyum observes her with a candy smile. The closing nonetheless previews a heart-fluttering second between the pair as they sleep aspect by aspect on the couch.

The subsequent episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on August 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the newest episode on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)