Seo Ji Hoon Is A Guy Friend Who Catches Feelings For Hwang Jung Eum In “To All Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To All Guys Who Loved Me” has shared a glimpse of the chemistry between stars Hwang Jung Eum and Seo Ji Hoon!

“To All Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Seo Hyun Joo, a girl who provides up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites (performed by Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon) abruptly stroll into her life and have interaction in a fierce battle to win her over.

Seo Ji Hoon will play the position of Park Do Kyum, a well-known webtoon creator who’s virtually household to Seo Hyun Joo. The 2 characters have been shut associates since childhood, however Park Do Kyum steadily finds himself creating romantic emotions for Seo Hyun Joo as time goes by.

On June 19, the upcoming drama launched a sneak peek of a romantic second between the 2 longtime associates. Park Do Kyum, who isn’t afraid to specific his newfound emotions for Seo Hyun Joo, wears a shy smile as he places his palms on her shoulders and gazes intently into her eyes.

Sadly, nevertheless, Seo Hyun Joo doesn’t but share Park Do Kyum’s emotions of attraction, and she or he finds herself caught off guard by the youthful man’s forwardness.

To seek out out whether or not Seo Hyun Joo and Park Do Kyum ultimately turn out to be greater than associates, catch the premiere of “To All Guys Who Loved Me” on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST! The drama will likely be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, you’ll be able to take a look at the newest teaser for the drama right here!

