Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Jeon Jin Seo, And More Cast In Drama Based On BTS Universe

The seven predominant actors have been confirmed for the brand new BTS Universe drama!

The drama “YOUTH” follows seven boys on their journey of rising up. Though these characters can have the identical names as BTS members, they may have fictional narratives with numerous tales that might be informed by means of metaphors and symbolism. Actors Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Younger Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo have been confirmed to play the main roles.

First, the function of Kim Seok Jin might be performed by Seo Ji Hoon. The character provides off an aura of perfection but struggles to precise his feelings. He feels trapped within the life plans set by his father, who’s within the Nationwide Meeting. Though he has been the best son, this all modifications when he transfers faculties and meets the opposite characters. By way of them, Kim Seok Jin lastly faces his true emotions and learns to simply accept them. Seo Ji Hoon is understood for his roles in dramas equivalent to “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me,” “Meow, the Secret Boy,” “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company,” “Mama Fairy and the Woodcutter,” and “College 2017.”

Noh Jong Hyun might be reworking into the character Min Yoon Gi, a boy surrounded by wild rumors. Though he might be chilly on the skin, he has a coronary heart of gold on the within. However wherever he goes, so does the story that he murdered his mother and set fireplace to his house. In actuality, he finds consolation within the piano after dropping his mother, who meant the world to him. Then by means of his friendship with Jung Kook, who accepts him as he’s, Min Yoon Gi lastly acknowledges his troubled previous and learns to maneuver on from the ache. Noh Jong Hyun has beforehand proven his expert appearing in “Kkondae Intern,” “Life on Mars,” “He’s Psychometric,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” and extra.

Ahn Ji Ho is a rookie actor that has already constructed fairly a formidable repertoire together with the films “The Home of Us,” “A Boy and Sungreen,” and “Inseparable Bros” and the drama “No person Is aware of.” He might be taking part in the function of Jung Ho Seok, a dance prodigy with an optimistic angle on life. Jung Ho Seok was deserted at an amusement park when he was younger, however he has grown as much as be somebody who emanates constructive vitality.

Seo Younger Joo has been energetic each onscreen and offscreen by means of films, performs, and dramas equivalent to “Solomon’s Perjury,” “Women’ Technology 1979,” “Stunning World,” and “No person Is aware of.” He might be taking part in the relatable function of Kim Nam Joon, a personality that needs to have a traditional life above all else. Because of his dire circumstances, he bought a way of how robust the actual world might be prior to his friends. Nevertheless, that has helped him develop into a accountable one who handles a number of part-time jobs whereas being the very best scholar on the identical time.

The lineup for “YOUTH” options a few new faces. Kim Yoon Woo has secured the function of Park Ji Min, a boy who hides a secret behind his brilliant smile. He struggles to have a way of identification resulting from overprotective members of the family and a traumatic upbringing embellished with lies.

Actor Jung Woo Jin might be taking part in Kim Tae Hyung, a personality with a narrative stuffed with ache. He lives with a hope that his alcoholic father, who modified after his spouse left him, will sometime return to the loving father he was.

The function of Jeon Jung Kook might be taken on by Jeon Jin Seo, who made an enduring impression within the drama “The World of the Married.” Having grown up in an unstable house, Jung Kook is a personality who has by no means skilled happiness. He continues to query the aim of life and the explanation behind his personal existence.

The manufacturing staff commented, “‘YOUTH’ will painting the fact of the seven boys in an actual and refreshing means whereas additionally specializing in their underlying feelings. A deep understanding of the characters, appearing abilities, and chemistry between the actors with their roles have been extra vital than anything.” They added, “We accomplished the lineup with younger actors and rookie actors who will maximize every character’s allure. Please sit up for the synergy between the seven boys and the actors that can full the BTS universe story.”

“YOUTH” is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

