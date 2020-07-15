Seo Ji Hoon, Yoon Hyun Min, And Hwang Jung Eum Continue A Complicated Love Triangle In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” launched new stills of Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Seo Ji Hoon!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy a couple of girl who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that every one males are alike, she instantly will get caught between two utterly reverse males each vying for her love.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) and Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) continued to share fateful encounters. Seo Hyun Joo additionally got here to consider Hwang Ji Woo was homosexual after listening to rumors and seeing him work together with Park Do Kyum (Seo Ji Hoon). Moreover, Hwang Ji Woo tried to get Seo Hyun Joo to stop her job, and he even confessed that he deliberately went to the blind date.

Following Hwang Ji Woo’s stunning confession, the 2 have grown additional aside. The newly launched stills present Hwang Ji Woo and Seo Hyun Joo at an organization dinner collectively. In order to mess with Hwang Ji Woo, Seo Hyun Joo retains feeding him alcohol, however Hwang Ji Woo seems to be surprisingly tremendous with a snug smile on his face. Nevertheless, the manufacturing crew has revealed that Hwang Ji Woo will instantly get drunk and perform sudden antics, letting go of his cold-hearted CEO picture.

Moreover, Seo Hyun Joo and Park Do Kyum loved time to themselves within the earlier episode. When it started to instantly rain, they discovered shelter, however simply as Park Do Kyum was about to admit his emotions, he was stopped by Hwang Ji Woo’s sudden look.

In a brand new set of heart-fluttering stills, Park Do Kyum decidedly approaches Seo Hyun Joo as if he’s about to specific his emotions for her. Seo Hyun Joo additionally seems to be shocked on the change in Park Do Kyum’s angle since she has solely considered him as a youthful brother. Viewers are curious to search out out her true emotions and what state of affairs will unfold within the upcoming episode.

One other picture exhibits Seo Hyun Joo’s mother Jung Younger Quickly (Hwang Younger Hee) witnessing the scene between Seo Hyun Joo and Seo Ji Hoon with broad eyes. Jung Younger Quickly hasn’t been in a position to sleep effectively since Seo Hyun Joo declared she wouldn’t be getting married, so she is completely shocked by the ambiance between the 2, particularly since she had raised Park Do Kyum like a son. Nonetheless, she rapidly dives into initiating a plan to get Seo Hyun Joo married.

The subsequent episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on July 14 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

