Seo Ji Hye And Song Seung Heon Can’t Hide Their Love For Each Other In “Dinner Mate”

MBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate” has shared new stills of Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye discovering it laborious to cover their emotions for one another.

“Dinner Mate” tells the story of a person and a girl who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By their dinner dates, they finally get well their capacity to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals. Song Seung Heon stars as Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and meals psychologist, and Seo Ji Hye performs the energetic producing director (PD) Woo Do Hee.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Kim Hae Kyung had viewers’ hearts racing when he visited Woo Do Hee’s office to admit his emotions for her. He additionally noticed that Woo Do Hee was having a troublesome time due to Jung Jae Hyuk (Lee Ji Hoon)’s betrayal, and he hugged her warmly to consolation her.

The upcoming episode will observe Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee as they begin their first stay broadcast collectively. Woo Do Hee could be seen sustaining a degree of professionalism and being utterly engrossed in her work as a PD whereas Kim Hae Kyung can’t cease stealing glances at her, even when he’s on air.

Following the present, the pair could be seen exchanging vibrant smiles, teasing the key relationship they’ll embark on. Anticipation is rising, not just for the love that’s blossoming between the 2, however as there’s set to be an surprising state of affairs that takes place throughout the stay present.

The upcoming episode of “Dinner Mate” will air on June 23 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

