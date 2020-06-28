Seo Ji Hye Faces Danger With A Frying Pan In “Dinner Mate”

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” has launched new stills for the upcoming episode!

“Dinner Mate” tells the story of a person and lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By way of their dinner dates, they finally recuperate their skill to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals. Track Seung Heon stars as Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and meals psychologist, and Seo Ji Hye performs the energetic producing director (PD) Woo Do Hee.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Woo Do Hee formally started her romance with Kim Hae Kyung after they realized their emotions in the direction of one another. Nonetheless, their romance continued to be threatened by the presence of Jung Jae Hyuk (Lee Ji Hoon), who follows her across the workplace and even to her home, in addition to Jin No Eul (Apink‘s Son Naeun), who revealed on a dwell broadcast that she had as soon as been in a relationship with Jung Jae Hyuk.

The brand new stills present Woo Do Hee carrying a frying pan, her face stuffed with concern as she fixes her eyes on the item of her fright. Curiosity is mounting over what may have induced Woo Do Hee to shed her regular cool and informal demeanor.

The subsequent episode of “Dinner Mate” airs on June 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

