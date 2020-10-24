Seo Ji Hye Shows Her Home And Everyday Life On “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

Actress Seo Ji Hye shared a glimpse of her day by day life on the October 23 episode of MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

Seo Ji Hye has been residing on her personal for seven years, and he or she revealed her residence’s minimalistic and clear model on the present.

She shared, “I had a romantic thought about residing alone. On the time, I had a imprecise thought that I’d get married in three to 5 years if I left residence to dwell alone. I instructed my mother and father that if I didn’t do it now, I may not be capable to dwell alone. I managed to get permission and I began residing independently.”

“I all the time like issues to be clear,” she mentioned. “I dwell a minimalistic life, I solely hold the issues I would like.”

When she awoke within the morning, she acquired on a scale and checked her weight, explaining that she does it by behavior. Since she was bloated, she laid out her yoga mat and did some workouts. The solid within the studio had been stunned by her intense exercise, since they’d anticipated she’d be performing some mild yoga as an alternative.

Seo Ji Hye then massaged her scalp with a thermotherapy gadget and washed up. Her battle together with her puffiness continued as she put a face masks on instantly after getting out of the bathe.

She then ready a meal, calling her good friend Shim Ji Yoo over to eat collectively. To find out who’d be doing the dishes, Seo Ji Hye and Shim Ji Woo performed a dance competitors recreation, and in the long run Seo Ji Hye gained.

After Shim Ji Yoo left, Seo Ji Hye placed on a hat and went out for a stroll. She defined that she began going for walks as a result of it improves her temper when she’s feeling down.

She stopped by a number of comfort tales and picked up the beer she needed earlier than returning residence. She then placed on make-up and a costume as if she had an necessary date to go to, and he or she defined that she was assembly with some childhood mates.

Seo Ji Hye put beer and snacks on her eating desk and sat down for a bunch video chat. It turned out that she was assembly together with her mates just about as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. She had enjoyable chatting with them, and when the decision was over she spent quiet time alone once more.

Seo Ji Hye defined that she’s now used to being on her personal and doesn’t really feel lonely fairly often, however she was feeling a bit lonely after ending the decision together with her mates as they’d been in such good spirits. She mentioned about residing on her personal, “It’s time the place I can deal with myself.”

