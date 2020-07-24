Seo Ji Hye Talks About Her Chemistry With “Dinner Mate” Co-Star Song Seung Heon, Compares Herself To Character, And More

Following the conclusion of her newest drama “Dinner Mate,” Seo Ji Hye sat down for an interview to focus on her performing profession and true persona.

Seo Ji Hye, who rose to reputation after her look in tvN’s hit drama “Crash Touchdown on You,” began to movie “Dinner Mate” and not using a lengthy break, and he or she revealed the rationale was as a result of of her craving for a brand new character.

She defined, “I performed many chilly roles previously, however my character [in ‘Dinner Mate’] was totally different, so I felt overwhelmed. Since I simply began filming not lengthy after ‘Crash Touchdown on You’ ended, I used to be not [physically] prepared, so I needed to suppose quite a bit about my new character. I used to be wired, so I apprehensive quite a bit concerning the drama, however I used to be capable of end it effectively and present a special aspect of myself, so I really feel very proud.”

The actress revealed the tough elements of performing as Woo Do Hee, her character in “Dinner Mate.” She shared, “It was very arduous at first. Woo Do Hee was very totally different from my earlier characters. She’s very energetic and outgoing. I may painting my earlier characters with my very own power, however that wasn’t the case for Woo Do Hee, so it was tough to behave like her at first. I attempted my greatest, however it simply ended up being awkward. However as time glided by, I used to be lastly capable of categorical her character. I began with worries and strain, however I used to be capable of end with success, so I used to be blissful.”

Seo Ji Hye additionally talked about performing with Song Seung Heon. She mentioned, “I assumed Song Seung Heon was a peaceful individual, however he’s truly very playful. His character Kim Hae Kyung was form of like that, so he tried to point out a lighter aspect of himself. As there have been many comedian components within the drama, we had many humorous confrontations with one another whereas performing, so I had lots of enjoyable filming the entire time.”

Regarding the kiss scenes with him, she shyly commented, “I believe we had good teamwork. Since our drama is just not a severe one, we improvised quite a bit, and each time I filmed, there have been many issues that I may do comfortably. It is dependent upon the actor, however since Song Seung Heon performed lots of pranks and made lots of jokes, I believe we have been capable of categorical the kiss scenes in a snug and pure means.”

When requested about her synchronization with Woo Do Hee, the actress commented, “I’m not at all times energetic, however Woo Do Hee and I’ve quite a bit in widespread. We’re optimistic and shiny and the individuals round us learn about what we’re like. Folks round me instructed me that I lastly acquired to play a personality who’s just like me. So I assumed I ought to pull out some extra of my qualities whereas performing as her. I’d surprise, ‘What would I do on this scenario?’ Whereas performing, I used to be ready to have a look at myself extra objectively. I felt lots of strain at first, however I used to be capable of act extra comfortably after I acquired used to it as a result of she was an easy-going and shiny character.”

Seo Ji Hye, who is typically seen as a “tough individual to method” due to her seemingly chilly look, talked extra about her persona. She mentioned, “I joked round with the crew members quite a bit since I used to be performing as an brisk character. Nonetheless, due to my current picture, the crew members weren’t capable of alter to that aspect of me. After time handed by, they admitted they by no means knew I had such a shiny persona. I believe many individuals noticed me from a special perspective by this drama.”

Regarding courting and marriage, Seo Ji Hye revealed she doesn’t suppose a lot about marriage now. She mentioned, “In my early thirties, I had lots of ideas about marriage, however now I don’t. In just some years, the social view of marriage has modified quite a bit. Personally, I’m not towards marriage, however I believe I’ll do it sometime. To be trustworthy, I don’t have many ideas about it but.” Then laughing, she added, “And I don’t have a associate.”

In “Dinner Mate,” Woo Do Hee’s boyfriend had cheated on her, and Seo Ji Hye revealed what she would do in that scenario. She commented, “What if my boyfriend cheats on me? I gained’t maintain onto him with any attachment. In fact, I’ll undergo a tough time as a lot as I had preferred him, however I gained’t have any lingering emotions about an untrue associate. As I become older, I understand that human feelings can’t be modified, regardless of how arduous you attempt to reverse them.”

Lastly, Seo Ji Hye talked about what she’ll do subsequent since “Dinner Mate” is over. She mentioned, “I gained’t be on break for lengthy, however I’m going to have a while to myself. I’m planning to return with a brand new undertaking I can have enjoyable doing. So please wait a bit extra till I can return.”

