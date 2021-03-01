Seo Kang Joon And Kang Tae Oh’s Agency Warns Against Scam Accounts On Social Media

Man of Creation, the company housing actors Seo Kang Joon, Kang Tae Oh, and Lee Tae Hwan, has warned followers about impostor accounts on social media.

On February 26, Man of Creation launched an announcement alerting the general public to the existence of fraudulent accounts posing as official company accounts or impersonating workers members so as to rip-off unwitting followers.

The company’s full assertion is as follows:

Hi there, that is Man of Creation. We not too long ago obtained experiences about impostors fraudulently posing as our firm and asking for cash, and we’re due to this fact making an announcement about this matter. Our firm doesn’t have any official social media accounts except for our Twitter and Instagram accounts. Moreover, in no scenario would we ever make monetary requests or calls for to a selected particular person. We urge you to not incur damages resulting from these impostors who’re impersonating our firm staff and our company. We ask that you simply proceed to ship your heat love and curiosity to the actors below Man of Creation sooner or later. Thanks.

Watch Seo Kang Joon in his newest drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Good” right here…

Watch Now

…and watch Kang Tae Oh in “The Story of Nokdu” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)