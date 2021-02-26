Seo Kang Joon In Talks To Star In New Drama By “Forest Of Secrets and techniques” Writer

Seo Kang Joon could also be starring in a brand-new drama by the author of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” (also referred to as “Stranger”)!

On February 26, Seo Kang Joon’s company Man of Creation confirmed, “Seo Kang Joon is at the moment in talks to seem within the new drama ‘Zero’ [working title].”

In the meanwhile, all that has been revealed about “Zero” is that it’s a “science-fiction chase thriller”—and that it will likely be helmed by “The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful” director Lee Khan and penned by “Forest of Secrets and techniques” author Lee Soo Yeon.

Ought to Seo Kang Joon settle for the supply, it is going to mark his first small-screen position in a 12 months, following his starring flip in JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good.”

