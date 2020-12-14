Seo Kang Joon Keeps Promise He Made With The Late Park Ji Sun

Seo Kang Joon stored his promise with the late comic Park Ji Sun.

Park Ji Sun had hosted Seo Kang Joon’s on-line fan assembly occasion “TikTok Stage One Cozy Night time” on October 11.

On the occasion, Park Ji Sun introduced up how good Seo Kang Joon was at conserving guarantees. She defined, “At his fan assembly in Korea a yr in the past, I requested him to add pictures of his household journey to Iceland, and he posted them the day after the fan assembly. I at all times verify if somebody posts pictures and whether or not or not somebody retains their guarantees. He uploaded a number of pictures the following day.”

She then requested Seo Kang Joon to add a selfie on the day it snows for the primary time the upcoming winter. She instructed him, “Promise us this time as properly. I’d be grateful for those who might add a selfie together with your cats,” and he responded, “I actually promise. I’ll positively add a selfie.”

It snowed in Seoul for the primary time this winter on December 13, and Seo Kang Joon stored his promise by importing two posts. One is a photograph of his cats of their cat tree, and the following one is a selfie.

Park Ji Sun and her mom handed away in November. Might they relaxation in peace.

Supply (1)

High Proper Picture Credit score: Xportsnews