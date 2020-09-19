Seo Kang Joon Talks About How His Worldview Changed After COVID-19 + His Urge To Improve His Acting

In a latest interview and pictorial for Elle journal, Seo Kang Joon mirrored on how his outlook on life has modified for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic.

When requested what he’d been as much as since starring in his drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good,” the actor shared that he’d primarily been pouring his power into understanding.

Seo Kang Joon went on to disclose that the surprising modifications led to by the COVID-19 pandemic had affected his method of taking a look at issues. Describing the shift in his life philosophy, he defined, “I used to be initially the sort to take a look at the world from a chilly standpoint. However these days, I discover myself considering that I’d prefer to focus extra on the nice issues and the great thing about life in bloom.”

As for which of his roles he thought-about his biggest problem, Seo Kang Joon selected his function within the psychological thriller “Watcher.”

Expressing his urge to enhance his personal performing abilities, he remarked, “The extra I act, the extra I see my very own shortcomings, which additionally will increase my sense of accountability. It’s not that I really feel pressured, however somewhat that I like performing a lot that I naturally need to do higher at it. I’ve religion that I’ll be capable to enhance if I keep sturdy and maintain going.”

