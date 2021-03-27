Seo Shin Ae Writes Personal Statement About School Violence From (G)I-DLE’s Soojin

Again in February, somebody posted about Soojin bullying the actress in center college, to which Soojin responded, “I’ve by no means spoken with actress Seo Shin Ae throughout my days in class.” In a brand new assertion launched final week, she additional denied such allegations, saying, “I do know nothing about Seo Shin Ae and this was the primary time that I had heard such rumors about her and me. I’ve by no means bullied her or cursed at her behind her again.” She additionally added, “I’m not responsible, so I strongly request Seo Shin Ae to launch a transparent assertion in regards to the difficulty.”

Whats up, that is actress Seo Shin Ae.

10 years in the past, I used to be younger and somebody with out braveness. Nevertheless, if I as soon as once more face this case with concern and hesitation, I believe I will likely be very upset with myself and be regretful within the far future, so I’m going to take braveness.

I’ve labored within the leisure trade since I used to be younger, however in school, I used to be a typical pupil like the opposite children. In my second 12 months of center college, I transferred to a brand new college within the first semester, and I labored to get alongside effectively with my classmates.

For 2 years, that one who talked about me continually mentioned groundless insults and private assaults about me corresponding to, “I ponder how she is a star when she’s not even that fairly,” “She’s a star who’s previous her prime anyway,” “No marvel she is an outcast,” “I don’t know what the lecturers like about her that trigger them to provide her particular remedy,” on the best way to high school, within the hallways throughout breaks, the cafeteria, daily and wherever with a bunch together with disagreeable cursing and snickering laughter. It might’ve simply been envy and jealousy of younger college students and phrases they mentioned in passing, however they’re phrases which have triggered deep ache in my coronary heart and stay with me to at the present time. The ache I acquired again then steadily grew into an even bigger bruise, and I began to develop concern of individuals. That concern grew to become trauma, modified my character into changing into introverted, and it’s true that it additionally grew to become an important barrier for getting into highschool. It made me notice that not solely bodily violence but in addition psychological violence can stay as eternal ache in somebody’s life.

She says she doesn’t keep in mind and has by no means spoken with me, and that’s true. They had been simply one-sided insults. I believe it’s unlucky that she is drawing the road even saying that she positively didn’t do the actions or say the scornful phrases in her group behind me. And I’m unsure what sort of witnesses or proof she has, however I need to ask if her selective reminiscence is honesty that may cowl up all the pieces I’m speaking about.

If there are people who find themselves struggling resulting from college violence proper now, take braveness and ask these round you for assist. I wasn’t in a position to take action, and I believed issues would steadily enhance with the passing of time, however I spotted that it didn’t occur.

I really feel apologetic for inflicting fear and concern from many individuals resulting from this case. Sooner or later, I need to give again with my actions as an actress quite than my private conditions. I hope you can be blissful within the upcoming month of April additionally, and it have to be tiring and tough resulting from COVID-19, however I hope you’ll acquire energy. Thanks.