Seo Ye Ji Eyes Kim Soo Hyun Over Instant Noodles In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a profitable kids’s e book writer who suffers from delinquent persona dysfunction and has by no means identified love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Go Moon Younger created pressure when she reappeared in entrance of Moon Kang Tae after he had returned to the hospital in her hometown. Her look is forcing Moon Kang Tae to face quite a few truths that he had labored so onerous to disregard. In addition, after seeing Kwon Gi Do (Kwak Dong Yeon), the son of a Nationwide Meeting member who had escaped from the psychiatric hospital, Moon Kang Tae spoke to him as if he have been possessed, asking, “Ought to I simply play with you?”

The newly launched stills present Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger inside a comfort retailer going through one another over two bowls of instantaneous ramen. Go Moon Younger’s flashy outfit and her sly smile are a stark contract from Moon Kang Tae’s calm expression, main viewers to marvel what sort of plan she has up her sleeve.

The upcoming episode will reveal how the pair’s relationship will change following the escape of Kwon Gi Do. Moreover, Moon Kang Tae will proceed to work on accepting his innermost emotions as his conferences with Go Moon Younger develop into extra frequent.

The following episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on June 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

