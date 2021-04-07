Seo Ye Ji Fears Her Husband Kim Kang Woo Is A Murderer In Upcoming Mystery Thriller Film

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Kang Woo’s upcoming movie “Recalled” (also called “Reminiscence of Tomorrow”) has shared a sneak peek of the tense dynamic between its two leads!

“Recalled” is a thriller thriller a couple of lady named Soo Jin (performed by Seo Ye Ji) who begins to see the long run after shedding her reminiscence. As she regularly items collectively the disjointed fragments of her complicated recollections, she comes face-to-face with a stunning fact about her husband Ji Hoon (performed by Kim Kang Woo).

Soo Jin and Ji Hoon are a fortunately married couple who dote on each other, and after Soo Jin loses her reminiscence, her devoted husband affectionately takes care of her each want. Nevertheless, as soon as she realizes that Ji Hoon is the assassin she noticed in her visions of the long run, Soo Jin begins to develop more and more suspicious of him.

In the meantime, Ji Hoon is unable to imagine that Soo Jin has actually glimpsed the long run, and he involves the conclusion that her hard-to-believe claims are a symptom of psychological dysfunction.

Because the belief between the as soon as lovey-dovey couple begins to crack, the feelings and dynamic between Soo Jin and Ji Hoon change in delicate methods that may hold viewers on the sting of their seats.

Describing her expertise working along with her co-star, Seo Ye Ji shared, “I’d dreamed of filming a undertaking with with Kim Kang Woo for a very long time. My expertise filming the film was as superb as I had anticipated.”

Kim Kang Woo expressed confidence of their chemistry, remarking, “Our performing chemistry left nothing to be desired. We spent a number of time pondering find out how to appear to be a real-life married couple.”

“Recalled” is scheduled to premiere in Korea on April 21.

