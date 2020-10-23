Seo Ye Ji In Talks To Lead New OCN Drama

Seo Ye Ji is engaged on deciding on her subsequent undertaking!

On October 23, an trade consultant reported that the actress might be starring within the new OCN drama “Island” (working title).

In response to the report, a supply from her company Gold Medalist commented, “Seo Ye Ji obtained a suggestion to star in ‘Island’ and is reviewing [the offer].”

“Island” is a drama about secrets and techniques on Jeju Island and goblins which are aiming to destroy people. Seo Ye Ji has been provided the position of Received Mi Ho, the daughter of a wealthy household, who’s being focused by the goblins.

OCN’s “Island” will reportedly be a 10-episode drama premiering within the first half of 2021.

