Seo Ye Ji Shares Thoughts On “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Finale + Sends Heartwarming Message To Younger Self

In a current interview and pictorial for Cosmopolitan Korea, Seo Ye Ji mirrored on her hit tvN drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

The actress, who’s lastly getting some well-deserved relaxation after her busy filming schedule for the drama, revealed that she had been moved by the collection finale whereas watching it at dwelling.

“Due to filming, I hadn’t been capable of watch the drama when it aired on TV,” she defined, “however I used to be lastly capable of correctly catch the final episode at dwelling. Somewhat than monitoring my appearing, I watched it from the attitude of a viewer, and I felt prefer it convincingly depicted the therapeutic of emotional wounds after a very long time, which actually warmed my coronary heart.”

When requested what message she would wish to ship to her 20-year-old self, Seo Ye Ji replied, “Don’t let your emotions get harm. Overcome this. You’re fairly.”

