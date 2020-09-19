Seo Ye Ji Talks About How Her Drama “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Helped Her Heal

In a current interview and pictorial for Harper’s Bazaar journal, Seo Ye Ji shared her ideas on her expertise filming her hit drama “It’s Okay to Not be Okay.”

The actress spoke of her character Go Moon Younger with deep affection, explaining, “For the previous few months, I lived my life as Moon Younger.” She went on to share that enjoying the function of Go Moon Younger, a storybook author with a painful previous, had affected her personally on an emotional stage.

“By way of the character of Moon Younger, who confronted her trauma and healed her wounds, I personally underwent quite a lot of therapeutic as nicely,” stated Seo Ye Ji. “It was positively a battle, however it additionally made me that a lot happier. I believe she’s going to stay my reminiscence as a personality who continued to develop on her personal.”

When requested if she had ever skilled a second in her life that felt like one thing out of a storybook, Seo Ye Ji replied, “I’m unsure if I’ve had one but. I believe {that a} ‘storybook-like second’ may be each good or unhealthy; all of it will depend on how you are feeling and the scenario.”

She added, “Perhaps if I dwell a bit longer, I’ll have the ability to expertise a second like that. I’ll look ahead to it.”

Watch Seo Ye Ji in her movie “Quantum Physics” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)