Seo Ye Ji’s Agency Releases Statement Addressing Reports That She Manipulated Kim Jung Hyun’s Behavior During His Drama “Time”

Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji have been swept up in controversy attributable to a latest report by Dispatch concerning Kim Jung Hyun’s drama “Time.”

In 2018, Kim Jung Hyun got here underneath hearth for his conduct on the press convention for MBC’s “Time,” a drama he starred in with Women’ Era’s Seohyun.

On April 12, Dispatch printed a report displaying comparisons between the drama’s unique script and the model used within the broadcast, explaining that 13 scenes together with bodily contact between the primary characters have been modified or eliminated. The media outlet additional reported that Kim Jung Hyun had been receiving orders to take action from Seo Ye Ji, his girlfriend on the time, whereas filming the drama.

Dispatch defined that that they had obtained recommendations on Kim Jung Hyun’s conduct three years in the past and have been capable of get their fingers on textual content messages shared between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. Following latest points surrounding Kim Jung Hyun, Dispatch verified the authenticity of the messages by way of numerous sources and concluded that the messages have been actual.

One of many conversations between Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun went as follows:

Seo Ye Ji: Kim Stiff. Take out all the bodily contact.

Kim Jung Hyun: After all.

Seo Ye Ji: Why aren’t you telling me how you probably did at present?

Kim Jung Hyun: Right this moment I didn’t greet a feminine workers member. I used to be actually stiff with different folks.

Kim Jung Hyun: I made it clear to Director Jang once more that I gained’t do romance.

Seo Ye Ji: haha okay. Hold behaving stiffly.

Kim Jung Hyun: The script for episode 9 is full, however I believe it’s going to must be modified fully.

Seo Ye Ji: Do job with the modifications.

Within the unique script for episode 9 of “Time,” Seohyun helps up an inebriated Kim Jung Hyun from the hallway of his residence constructing, takes him inside his home, and lays him down on the couch. Within the broadcasted model, Seohyun merely tells him to stand up from afar, and the scene ends within the hallway.

The next dialog came about through the taking pictures for the drama’s teaser in June 2018.

Kim Jung Hyun: Solely you’ll be able to contact my fingers.

Seo Ye Ji: Be stiff it doesn’t matter what you do. Ensure every little thing is modified nicely. Bodily contact is a no-no.

Kim Jung Hyun: After all. Kim Stiff!

Seo Ye Ji: Are you managing your actions nicely?

Kim Jung Hyun: After all. The teaser is being achieved by a feminine assistant director, and I’m appearing stiff.

Kim Jung Hyun: I didn’t even make eye contact with females.

Seo Ye Ji: Modify every little thing nicely so there isn’t any romance and no bodily contact.

Kim Jung Hyun: Seo Joo Hyun (Seohyun’s actual identify) is at present filming, so simply us guys are speaking proper now.

Kim Jung Hyun: I simply requested Director Jang to fully take away the romance. I stated it logically.

A workers member on set on the time revealed, “He saved asking for adjustments within the script on set. He confused the significance of platonic love and requested to have any bodily contact taken out. If issues didn’t go his approach, he would out of the blue run exterior and begin gagging.”

Based on Dispatch, the workers have been frightened about Kim Jung Hyun at first, however they later grew suspicious when Kim Jung Hyun was seen taking a look at his telephone always.

Under is one other dialog that exhibits Kim Jung Hyun sending Seo Ye Ji movies of the state of affairs on set.

Seo Ye Ji: How did you greet [the staff]?

Kim Jung Hyun: I didn’t greet all of them. (sends a video taken on set)

Seo Ye Ji: It’s best for you to not greet [the staff].

Seo Ye Ji: In the event that they greet you first, you simply have to reply stiffly.

Seo Ye Ji continually requested that he ship her video and audio. Kim Jung Hyun secretly took movies on set with the digital camera dealing with the bottom.

Seo Ye Ji: I’m in a foul temper proper now. Ship me a video of the present state of affairs.

Kim Jung Hyun: (sends a video taken on set)

Seo Ye Ji: Plainly the video you despatched me was not taken on set?

Kim Jung Hyun: It’s on set. It’s contained in the studio.

On set, Kim Jung Hyun continually requested that adjustments be made to the script, and he despatched updates to Seo Ye Ji.

Kim Jung Hyun: I’m constantly taking a look at my script. I’m not doing the rest.

Seo Ye Ji: Ensure adjustments are made so there isn’t any romance.

Seo Ye Ji: You’re glad because of me, proper? So you must make me happier. Kim Jung Hyun: I’m going to take a look at my script.

Seo Ye Ji: Okay. Get it modified nicely. Bodily contact, romance, no-no.

Kim Jung Hyun: After all.

Following Dispatch’s report, Seo Ye Ji didn’t attend the press convention on April 13 for her upcoming movie “Recalled.” Moreover, there have been rumors that circulated concerning the actress’s instructional background being fabricated and likewise about her being a perpetrator of college violence.

On April 13, Seo Ye Ji’s company launched the next assertion in response to the experiences:

Hiya, that is GOLDMEDALIST Co.,Ltd. That is an official assertion concerning the latest experiences about our company’s actor Seo Ye Ji. To start with, we apologize that it took a very long time for an official assertion to be launched. After checking with Kim Jung Hyun’s aspect, we obtained clear affirmation that the controversy concerning the drama didn’t happen due to Seo Ye Ji, and he expressed his intent to launch his personal assertion concerning this. Nevertheless, he expressed that it’ll take a while for the assertion to be launched as a result of numerous points are concerned. Because the controversy continues to intensify, we have been informed that it’s alright for us to launch our assertion first, so we’re releasing our assertion now. We as soon as once more apologize for the delay in releasing a press release. As well as, we sincerely bow our head in apology for the absence at present from the press convention for the movie “Recalled,” inflicting hurt to workers and the opposite actors of the movie in addition to reporters. We’re revealing our assertion separate from Kim Jung Hyun’s. It’s logically tough to simply accept the controversial report {that a} drama’s main actor would act precisely as informed by another person with out his personal free will. It’s realistically unimaginable that an actor can act and take part in filming with out one’s personal will. It isn’t proven within the conversations that have been revealed, however Kim Jung Hyun additionally made requests to Seo Ye Ji, who was filming a special drama, to not movie kiss scenes. So Seo Ye Ji additionally informed him, “Then you definitely shouldn’t do it both,” amongst conversations of lovers displaying jealousy about one another’s bodily contact with others. This may be seen as a typical lovers’ quarrel between actors who’re courting. Nevertheless, all actors perform filming usually, placing their quarrels with their companions apart. We imagine Kim Jung Hyun should have had an unavoidable private matter as nicely. Furthermore, the report incorporates conversations between people that ought to not have been made public, and nice misunderstandings appear to have been brought about as a result of it was not considered that these are personal conversations between lovers. Finally, we’re deeply reflecting on having brought about concern to many individuals attributable to private immature emotions in a romantic relationship. We’re additionally receiving many questions on Seo Ye Ji’s training, so we want to use this chance to share the info. Seo Ye Ji had been admitted to Complutense College of Madrid in Madrid, however after beginning her actions in Korea, she was not capable of usually attend college. Furthermore, concerning the suspicions of college violence that have been moreover raised, we inform you that they’re fully false. We as soon as once more apologize for the difficulty brought about.

Supply (1) (2)