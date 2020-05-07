Seo Ye Ji’s Reps Clarify Her Emergency Room Visit For Minor Injury Did Not Cause Cancelation Of Event For New Drama

Actress Seo Ye Ji’s company has responded to experiences relating to her latest hospital go to.

Seo Ye Ji is performing alongside Kim Soo Hyun within the upcoming tvN drama “Psycho However It’s Okay” (working title). A ritual occasion for the drama was scheduled to be held on Could 5. The forged and crew of many dramas and movies maintain such occasions as a each a great luck ritual for his or her undertaking and a lift for workforce spirit.

On Could 6, OSEN reported that the employees had acquired discover that the ritual was canceled on the day of the occasion. The outlet mentioned that actual motive for the cancelation wasn’t shared, however they wrote that a number of sources had informed them, “Seo Ye Ji went to the emergency room at daybreak that day. So it appears that evidently’s why it was canceled.”

OSEN went on to cite a supply from Seo Ye Ji’s company who acknowledged, “It’s true that Seo Ye Ji went to the emergency room. She had gentle bruising, and at the moment there’s nothing fallacious together with her well being. After she went to the emergency room, she additionally carried out her scheduled filming.” They acknowledged that this was unrelated to the cancelation of the ritual occasion.

An company supply gave an analogous assertion to the information outlet MyDaily and likewise clarified that there shall be no impact on future filming.

“Psycho however It’s Okay” tells the story of a group well being employee (Kim Soo Hyun) at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love and a well-liked youngsters’s guide creator (Seo Ye Ji) who has by no means recognized love and suffers from delinquent character dysfunction.

The drama is scheduled to premiere on tvN in June.

