Seo Yi Sook Awaiting Results For COVID-19 Test + Her Drama With Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Halts Filming

Actress Seo Yi Sook has been examined for COVID-19.

At the moment, she is filming a brand new tvN drama titled “Startup” (tentative title), which stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk because the lead actors.

On August 20, a supply from “Startup” shared, “It has been confirmed that Seo Yi Sook has are available in contact with actor Heo Dong Received, who just lately examined optimistic for COVID-19. She is at the moment in self-isolation after present process a COVID-19 take a look at. The outcome will likely be out tomorrow morning (August 21).”

The supply continued, “We additionally determined to not shoot at the moment (August 20), and we will proceed to maintain an eye fixed out for any related points sooner or later and do our greatest for everybody’s security.”

Beforehand, it was introduced that KBS’s “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me” halted filming after actor Seo Sung Jong examined optimistic for COVID-19. KBS’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) revealed that they might even be briefly pausing filming as a preventative measure as a few of the workers members had reportedly labored on each dramas.

Heo Dong Received, who’s appearing in “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” has additionally been starring in a play with Seo Sung Jong, by whom he seems to have contracted the virus.

