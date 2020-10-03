Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, And More Share Insights Into Their Own “Personal Lives” Ahead Of Drama Premiere

In becoming with the Chuseok holidays and the theme of the present, the solid of the upcoming drama “Personal Lives” talked about their very own private hobbies, pursuits, and extra!

The drama takes place in the course of the present age wherein individuals share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. It’s about con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “personal life,” and it stars Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Younger Min, and extra.

On high of the discharge of some stills of the actors in character, the solid talked about how they spend their personal time after they’re off work.

When she was requested to call one thing small that makes her glad, Seohyun selected driving. “If I’m going on a drive whereas listening to music I like, then I really feel like I’m on a visit,” she mentioned.

She additionally shared that her stay-at-home pastime has been baking. “I began as a result of I wished to specific my emotions to individuals I’m grateful for,” she defined. “After I see them being glad about my presents of do-it-yourself cookies and bread, it makes me glad too.”

Go Kyung Pyo talked about what he likes to do when it rains. “On wet days, I’ll typically get absolutely decked out in my boots and a raincoat after which exit with out an umbrella to get rained on,” he shared.

Kim Hyo Jin additionally talked about her personal personal life. “I’m busy taking good care of my youngsters and canine, in addition to doing housekeeping,” she mentioned. The actress is a working mother whose laborious work doesn’t finish when filming wraps up for the day.

“That’s why when I’ve time to myself, I take pleasure in exercising or studying in a quiet and calm atmosphere,” she mentioned.

In the meantime, Kim Younger Min shared that he enjoys all totally different sorts of tradition in his free time. “I not solely watched movies and performs, I additionally went to a number of artwork galleries and museums,” he mentioned. “These days I’m primarily at residence once I’m not filming, so I’m binging dramas.” He added, “I hope that viewers will take pleasure in their Chuseok holidays after which watch ‘Personal Lives’ each Wednesday and Thursday after it begins on October 7.”

Watch Seohyun within the drama “Time” under!

Watch Now

And take a look at Go Kyung Pyo in “Chicago Typewriter” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)